Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Game-time call for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves (illness) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Utah, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Goncalves participated in Monday's morning skate after leaving Saturday's 8-5 loss to Columbus late in the first period. He has registered six goals, 16 points, 39 shots on net and 42 hits through 46 appearances this season.
