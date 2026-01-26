default-cbs-image
Goncalves (illness) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Utah, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Goncalves participated in Monday's morning skate after leaving Saturday's 8-5 loss to Columbus late in the first period. He has registered six goals, 16 points, 39 shots on net and 42 hits through 46 appearances this season.

