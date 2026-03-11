Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Goal in return from injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves (lower body) scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Columbus.
It was his first game back after missing four contests with a lower-body injury, and his hands looked great. Goncalves tipped a Victor Hedman shot in the slot that went over Elvis Merzlikins' left shoulder. It was his eighth goal of the season, which matched his career mark, and it set a new career high in points with 21.
