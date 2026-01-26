Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves (illness) is playing in Monday's home matchup versus Utah.
Goncalves will avoid missing any action after being deemed a game-time call earlier Monday due to an illness. The British Columbia native will skate on the second line alongside Jake Guentzel and Dominic James on Monday.
