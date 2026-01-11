Goncalves scored twice in a 7-2 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Goncalves has caught fire since Christmas with points in five of his last seven games. He has three goals, four assists, 11 shots, four hits and a plus-11 rating in that span. Goncalves had eight points (three goals, five assists) in his first 32 games this season. He can provide depth help in deep formats and especially in leagues that use forwards, not specific positions.