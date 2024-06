Goncalves signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Friday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Goncalves had 13 goals and 58 points in 69 regular-season contests with AHL Syracuse in 2023-24. The 23-year-old also appeared in two regular-season games with Tampa Bay, recording no points, no shots, six PIM and two hits in that span. Goncalves was eligible to become a restricted free agent in July before signing this deal.