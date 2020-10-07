Goncalves was drafted 62nd overall by the Lightning at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

An overage forward, Goncalves was eligible to be selected in 2019 and wasn't drafted. The Lightning have never been afraid to reach for a player they think highly of and this is another example of that. Goncalves is known for his physical style of play and big shot. He's an asset on the power-play and is strong in the faceoff circle. Few draft pundits had him going this high but a deeper dive into his game reveals multiple NHL-caliber attributes. Goncalves figures to return to WHL Everett when they finally begin their season.