Goncalves didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Sabres due to an undisclosed injury, and there was no update on his status from head coach Jon Cooper, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Goncalves was limited to 8:17 of ice time in the contest. The 25-year-old has been filling a larger role recently as a top-six option at even strength while the Lightning roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Curtis Douglas and Scott Sabourin are the extra forwards currently on the roster, though Oliver Bjorkstrand would likely get a bigger bump in usage if Goncalves misses time.