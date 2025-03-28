Goncalves scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-0 win over Utah.
Goncalves ended a six-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He had two assists in that stretch. The 24-year-old continues to see middle-six usage, though he's once again out of the mix for power-play time, which will likely limit his offense. For the season, he's produced five goals, 14 points, 43 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-3 rating across 50 outings.
