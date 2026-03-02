Goncalves (undisclosed) won't be available for the start of Tampa Bay's four-game road trip, which begins against Minnesota on Tuesday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Goncalves will also sit out Thursday's matchup against Winnipeg, and he could miss additional playing time afterward. He sustained the injury in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Buffalo. He has produced seven goals, 20 points, 50 shots on net and 58 hits across 54 appearances this season. Due to the absence of Goncalves, Oliver Bjorkstrand is in line to occupy a top-six role.