Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves (lower body) won't play Sunday night against the Sabres, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Goncalves hasn't played in any of the Lightning's three games in March so far due to injury, and he is considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 54 games on the season. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Out for at least two games•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Adds trio of points in win•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Good to go•