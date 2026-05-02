Goncalves scored the overtime winner Friday in the Lightning's 1-0 victory over the Canadiens in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The 25-year-old winger scored the greasiest of goals midway through the first extra period, camping out in front of Jakub Dobes and banging home his own rebound after Dominic James shoveled the puck into the crease. It was Goncalves' first goal and second point of the postseason, and the bottom-six grinder's heroics kept the Lightning's campaign alive and forced a Game 7 on Sunday.