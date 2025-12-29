Goncalves notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Goncalves' offense has come around with four points over his last four games. He was a healthy scratch for four games in a row in the middle of December, but he's now seeing some top-six usage on paper, though his overall ice time is still in line with that of a bottom-six forward. He's at 11 points, 26 shots on net, 35 hits, 23 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 34 appearances.