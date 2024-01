Goncalves was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Goncalves was just named an AHL all-star, after picking up seven goals and 30 points in 33 AHL games. Tanner Jeannot suffered a lower-body injury Saturday, leaving the Lightning with only 12 forwards. Goncalves has yet to appear in an NHL game after being drafted late in the second round -- 62nd overall -- in 2020.