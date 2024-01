Goncalves was loaned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Goncalves didn't earn a point while averaging 9:58 of ice time in Tampa Bay's past two contests. The 22-year-old forward supplied six PIM and two hits during his stint with the Lightning. Goncalves, who made his NHL debut Thursday against New Jersey, has seven goals and 30 points in 33 AHL contests this campaign.