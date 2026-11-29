Goncalves scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 win over Florida. He delivered three hits.

Goncalves was parked in front of the net and deflected a point shot over Akira Schmid to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead late in the first period. The winger, who has bounced around the lineup, has scored twice in his last four games, and he has five points (two goals, three assists), 23 shots and 41 hits in 23 games this season. Goncalves could get a big boost if Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed), who left in the second period and did not return, is out long.