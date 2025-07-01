Goncalves signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.

In his first full campaign with Tampa Bay, Goncalves provided eight goals, 20 points, 71 hits and a plus-7 rating over 60 regular-season appearances. The 24-year-old, selected by the Lightning in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, will likely receive middle-six minutes in 2025-26, though he's capable of playing up and down the lineup.