Goncalves was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Goncalves was waived by Tampa Bay on Jan. 13 and ultimately was not claimed by another club. The 24-year-old has notched a goal and an assist over 26 appearances with the Lightning this season. He'll most likely serve as the team's 13th forward Tuesday against Chicago.
