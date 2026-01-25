Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Sustains undisclosed injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves won't return to Saturday's game against Columbus because of an undisclosed injury.
Goncalves logged 4:23 of ice time before exiting the match. He has six goals and 16 points in 46 outings, including Saturday's action. If Goncalves can't play Monday versus Utah, then Curtis Douglas will probably draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Hot since Christmas•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Nets game winner•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Produces pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Tucks in goal in win•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: First point in 10 games•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Finds twine Thursday•