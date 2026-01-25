default-cbs-image
Goncalves won't return to Saturday's game against Columbus because of an undisclosed injury.

Goncalves logged 4:23 of ice time before exiting the match. He has six goals and 16 points in 46 outings, including Saturday's action. If Goncalves can't play Monday versus Utah, then Curtis Douglas will probably draw into the lineup.

