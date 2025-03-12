Goncalves scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Goncalves cut the score to 3-1 early in the third period with a goal from above the hash marks. It was his third goal of the season. Goncalves is skating on the third line with newcomers Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand. It's a great opportunity for the winger to grow his game and gain experience. But it won't likely make him fantasy relevant, at least this season. Goncalves has three goals, seven hits, 42 hits, 12 blocks and 39 shots in 42 games this season.