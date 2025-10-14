Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Three assists in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves delivered two assists in a 4-3 victory over the Bruins on Monday.
He, Jake Guentzel and Anthony Cirelli came out hot and accounted for the first two Tampa Bay goals. Goncalves finished 2024-25 with 20 points in 60 games, and he will obliterate that total quickly with this plum assignment. He already has three assists in his last two games.
