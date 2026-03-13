Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Three goals in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit. He fired five shots.
Both of his goals came in the third period. His second stood as the winner. Goncalves has three goals in two games since his return from injury. He also has six shots, five hits and three blocks in that span. Goncalves has 10 goals and 13 assists in 56 games; both are career marks.
More News
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Goal in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Returning to action•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Out Sunday•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Out for at least two games•