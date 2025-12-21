Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Tucks goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goncalves scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Goncalves had been a healthy scratch for four games recently, and this was his second contest back in the lineup. The 24-year-old is stuck in a bottom-six role, so he shouldn't be expected to score a lot. He's up to three goals, eight points, 22 shots on net, 35 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 31 appearances this season.
