Goncalves scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Goncalves had been a healthy scratch for four games recently, and this was his second contest back in the lineup. The 24-year-old is stuck in a bottom-six role, so he shouldn't be expected to score a lot. He's up to three goals, eight points, 22 shots on net, 35 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 31 appearances this season.