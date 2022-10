Smith cleared waivers Tuesday and has been assigned to the AHL Syracuse Crunch, reports NHL.com.

The 28-year-old journeyman forward has played 91 NHL games between the Stars, Bruins, Bolts and Wings, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists. Smith may serve as a short-term injury fill-in with the Bolts this season, but is unlikely to see a significant amount of NHL time.