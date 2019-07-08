Lightning's Gemel Smith: Gets two-way deal from Tampa
Smith agreed Sunday with the Lightning on a one-year, two-way contract, CapFriendly.com reports.
The deal is worth $700,000 at the NHL level. Smith spent the 2018-19 campaign in the Stars and Bruins organizations, appearing in three NHL contests and 47 AHL games, tallying 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) during his time in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...