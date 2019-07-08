Smith agreed Sunday with the Lightning on a one-year, two-way contract, CapFriendly.com reports.

The deal is worth $700,000 at the NHL level. Smith spent the 2018-19 campaign in the Stars and Bruins organizations, appearing in three NHL contests and 47 AHL games, tallying 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) during his time in the minors.

