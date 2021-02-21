Smith was promoted to the active roster from the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Smith has bounced between the active roster and the taxi squad frequently as the Lightning manage a tight salary cap situation. He typically holds a fourth-line role for the Lightning.
