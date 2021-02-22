Smith was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Smith registered three assists, nine PIM and four hits while averaging 9:54 of ice time in his last three contests but appears set to watch from the sidelines against Carolina on Monday after his demotion.
