Smith was promoted to the active roster and will be in the lineup for Monday's game against Florida, CBS Sports reports.
Smith collected two assists in his season debut Saturday and will suit up again Monday. The 26-year-old could stay in the lineup as long as Anthony Cirelli (upper body) is out.
