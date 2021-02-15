Smith was sent down to the taxi squad Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Smith recorded a pair of assists in his season debut, a 6-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday. The 26-year-old's impressive first game of the year could earn him more playing time -- it remains to be seen if Smith will return to the active roster for Monday's game versus the Panthers.
