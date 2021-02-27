Smith was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, according to CBS Sports.
Smith has three assists and a plus-3 rating through four games with the Lightning this season. He'll likely be in the lineup Saturday against the Stars unless Anthony Cirelli (upper body) is able to return.
More News
-
Lightning's Gemel Smith: Activated for Thursday's game•
-
Lightning's Gemel Smith: On taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Gemel Smith: On active roster Saturday•
-
Lightning's Gemel Smith: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Gemel Smith: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Gemel Smith: Two assists in season debut•