Smith was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Smith spent the first two months of the year bouncing between the taxi squad and the active roster. The 26-year-old suited up in four NHL games this season and produced three assists and nine PIM. Smith will be a more consistent contributor in the AHL.
