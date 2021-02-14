Smith delivered two assists in 9:23 in his season debut Saturday. The Lightning won 6-1 over the Panthers.

Smith has been working hard on the taxi squad to get to this opportunity. It remains to be seen if he can stick once Steven Stamkos returns, but Anthony Cirelli's week-to-week absence could give him a toe in the door, especially with this performance. Smith has played 84 NHL games over five seasons, with more than half of those (46) back in Dallas in 2017-18. The Bolts are deep, so it will be hard for him to stay on the active roster throughout the season.