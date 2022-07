Mismash was acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Mismash has been traded to Tampa Bay from Nashville in a deal that included Philippe Myers heading to the Lightning while Ryan McDonagh went to the Predators. Mismash is yet to make his NHL debut, but spent last season skating for the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville's American Hockey League affiliate. In this span he appeared in 57 games and had a total of six goals and 12 points in his inaugural season.