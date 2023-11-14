Fleury was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Fleury didn't pick up a point in five appearances at the minor-league level during his conditioning loan. He has one assist and three hits in two outings with Tampa Bay this campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: On conditioning stint•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Notches helper against Kraken•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Can't earn full-time role•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: More time watching than playing•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Healthy scratch more often than not•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Back in action against Kraken•