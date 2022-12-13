Fleury (lower body) will rejoin the lineup versus Seattle on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Fleury has played just once in the team's last eight contests, in part due to injury. With a number of forward injuries, Fleury will dress as the seventh defenseman for the club and will likely see minimal minutes. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of Fleury heading into Tuesday's tilt.
