Fleury has played just 28 games this season.

He has a single assist, which he notched in his second game back in October. Fleury was a first-round pick of Carolina in 2014 but has struggled to earn a full-time role in any of his six seasons. Or with any of the four teams (Carolina, Anaheim, Seattle and Tampa Bay) he's played for since breaking in. It doesn't look like it's going to change any time soon.