Fleury (undisclosed) did not return to Sunday's game versus the Canadiens after leaving in the second period, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning closed out the contest with four blueliners, as Erik Cernak (undisclosed) also left the game in the middle frame. There was no update on Fleury or Cernak after the contest, leaving their status up in the air for Tuesday's game versus the Jets. Sean Day would likely fill in if one of them can't play -- the Lightning may also have to make roster moves to fill out their blue line.