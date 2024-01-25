Fleury (hand) should be ready to return following the All-Star break, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Fleury hasn't played since Dec. 31 versus the Canadiens due to a hand injury. Even once given a clean bill of health, the 27-year-old defender will likely frequently sit as a healthy scratch for the Lightning, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in season-long formats. Fleury's picked up four points through 12 top-level appearances this year.