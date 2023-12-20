Fleury tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Fleury picked up a helper on Mikey Eyssimont's opening tally in the first period before adding his first goal of the season midway through the second, beating Jordan Binnington with a shot through traffic to extend Tampa's lead to 5-0. The 27-year-old Fleury has played in four of the Lightning's last five games after serving as a healthy scratch for much of the year. He could see his role further expanded depending on the severity of Mikhail Sergachev's (lower body) injury. Fleury now has a goal and four points in seven games this season.