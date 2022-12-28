Fleury has been a healthy scratch in six of the LIghtning's last 10 games.
His contributions to fantasy managers is minimal. Fleury has three shots in his last four appearances, along with five blocks and a single hit. He skates well and plays a smart game, but Fleury's fantasy impact is limited.
More News
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Back in action against Kraken•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Won't play against Panthers•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Isn't available Thursday•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Good to go Monday•