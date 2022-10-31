site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lightnings-haydn-fleury-in-and-out-of-lineup | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: In and out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fleury has one point in four games and has recently been a healthy scratch.
He's rotating through the sixth spot on the blue line in Tampa, which unfortunately means Fleury has zero fantasy value.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read