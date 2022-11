Fleury (undisclosed) didn't play after the second period of Saturday's game versus the Predators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

There was no update on Fleury's status following the game. The revolving door of injuries continues to spin on the Lightning's blue line -- they just welcomed Zach Bogosian back into the fold after offseason shoulder surgery. If Fleury missed time, Philippe Myers or Nick Perbix (undisclosed) would be the most likely to draw into the lineup.