Fleury has been a healthy scratch eight times in the last 10 games.

He's mostly known for physical play, and at one time was considered the second-best defender in his draft class (2014; 7th overall). But Fleury has been surpassed by fellow 2014 draftees Devon Toews, Travis Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo, Brandon Montour, Lucas Wallmark and even Jacob Middleton, who was the last guy taken that year (210th). Fleury has played in 20 games this season and has one assist, 22 hits, 20 blocks and 18 shots.