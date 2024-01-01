Fleury (hand) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Per Corey Long of NHL.com, Fleury exited Sunday's 4-3 win over Montreal in the second period after blocking a shot with his hand. He will miss Tampa Bay's upcoming three-game road trip following his placement on the IR list. Philippe Myers, who was recalled from the minors Monday, could replace Fleury in the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday.