Fleury (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Fleury played only 5:05 Thursday after missing the previous game as a healthy scratch. Erik Cernak will return to the lineup as he missed one game with an illness. Max Crozier will enter the lineup as the Lightning will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Fleury has a goal and three assists in 17 games with the Lightning this season.