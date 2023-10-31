Watch Now:

Fleury registered an assist in Monday's 4-3 defeat to Seattle.

Fleury was playing in just his second game of the season while the Lightning gave Calvin de Haan the night off. For his part, the 27-year-old Fleury is averaging just 11:14 of ice time and almost certainly will continue to watch plenty of games from the press box while de Haan gets the bulk of the games.

