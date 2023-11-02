Fleury was sent to AHL Syracuse on a conditioning assignment Thursday.
Fleury picked up an assist Monday, but it was only his second NHL game of the season as he has been a healthy scratch on seven occasions. Look for Fleury to see plenty of action in the next two weeks for the Crunch.
More News
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Notches helper against Kraken•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Can't earn full-time role•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: More time watching than playing•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Healthy scratch more often than not•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Back in action against Kraken•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Won't play against Panthers•