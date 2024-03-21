Fleury (lower body) isn't available for Thursday's game against San Jose, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Fleury is set to miss his third straight contest. Coach Jon Cooper described Fleury's injury as "nagging" and said the Lightning want to be cautious to avoid having him "come back too soon." Fleury might still make his return for Saturday's game in LA or Sunday's match in Anaheim. The 27-year-old defenseman has a goal and four points in 21 outings this season. When he is healthy, Fleury might serve on the third pairing.