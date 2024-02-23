Fleury suffered an undisclosed injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Washington, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Fleury entered the contest with a goal and four points in 16 appearances this season. It's believed he sustained the injury when he was hit by the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Tampa Bay entered Thursday's action with just six healthy defensemen, so the loss of Fleury might complicate matters for Saturday's match against the Islanders, though Erik Cernak (illness) might be healthy by then.