Fleury (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Panthers, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.
Fleury is considered day-to-day after being injured in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. The Lightning recalled Emil Lilleberg from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, but Calvin De Haan might be the defender who draws into the lineup versus Florida.
More News
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Not playing Saturday•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Sustains undisclosed injury•
-
Lightning's Haydn Fleury: Draws back in Saturday•