Fleury (lower body) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Kings, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Fleury will miss a fourth straight game, though coach Jon Cooper didn't close the door on the defenseman returning Sunday versus Anaheim, stating Fleury's "getting closer." The 27-year-old blueliner has one goal and four points with a plus-5 rating through 21 games this season. Emil Lilleberg will likely remain on Tampa's third pairing while Fleury's sidelined.